Israel ready for 2-week truce with Hamas

21 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is ready for a two-week truce in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, the Makan 33 broadcaster reported, citing Israeli sources.

According to the Israeli broadcaster Makan 33, Israel has signaled their readiness for a new two-week ceasefire. However, the parties have not yet managed to draft a potential deal for the armistice.

Hamas, in turn, has rejected Israel's offer for a new swap deal that includes the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder, the broadcaster added.