Azerbaijan Cup game underway in Khankendi

21 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The football game of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between Aghdam's FC Qarabag and Baku's MOIK has started at the city's Khankendi stadium.

The game, which will go down in history as the first soccer match in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation for 30 years, has kicked off at 14:00 (GMT+4).

State officials, including President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, are watching the game from the stands, along with the sports community of about 6,000 fans.

The line-up:

"Qarabag FK": 23 - Luka Gugeshashvili, 2 - Matheus Silva, 13 - Bahlul Mustafazada, 4 - Rahil Mammadov, 44 - Elvin Jafarguliev, 8 - Marko Jankovic, 20 - Richard Almeida, 90 - Nariman Akhundzade, 19 - Redon Xhixha, 17 - Hamidou Keita, 18 - Juninho.

"MOIK": 1 - Zeynal Ahmadzada, 97 - Farid Abbasli, 3 - Nijat Asgarov, 20 - Nurlan Bayramov, 4 - Ulvi Ibazada, 6 - Isa Zeynalli, 8 - Ramil Orujov, 10 - Khayal Badirov, 11 - Elvin Valiyev, 77 - Elmir Rahimzade, 17 - Sabir Allahguliev.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the audience before the start of the match. Entering the field, the head of state met with the players and referees. After the president symbolically kicked the ball, the game started.