Ilham Aliyev: symbolic of separatism thrown into landfill of history

21 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium.

The president stressed that "all the symbolic remnants of separatism have been thrown into the landfill of history."

He noted that holding this football match has a profound meaning.

"Khankendi is an ancient land of Azerbaijan. The foundation of this village was laid by Karabakh khan, later transforming into a large city with contributions from Azerbaijani architects and builders, with funding of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state also said that the reconstruction of the Imarat Stadium in the city of Aghdam will begin in a few months.

"We, the glorious Azerbaijani Army, have proven to them and the whole world that this is our historical and ancestral land, the true owners of these lands are us - the Azerbaijani people," Ilham Aliyev said.

Ilham Aliyev recalled the political provocation committed by the Armenian authorities four years ago at the stadium in Khankendi.

"To those who were saying in this stadium four years ago that 'Karabakh is Armenia', we have proved that Karabakh is Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

The President also noted that just three months ago Khankendi was liberated from occupation, and now it is holding a sports event under the flag of Azerbaijan.

"Three months ago, Khankendi was liberated from occupation. As a result of a one-day anti-terrorism operation, Azerbaijan fully restored its state sovereignty. Today, the Azerbaijani flag is flying across the entire Karabakh region," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the winner is determined regardless of the results of today's game.