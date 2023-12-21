Ilham Aliyev visits Shusha

21 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Shusha city today.

He examined the progress of construction works carried out in the first new residential complex comprising 23 buildings in Shusha, as well as viewed the construction progress on Garabagh Street.

The head of state also examined the ongoing restoration efforts at the Ashaghi Govhar Agha mosque and the construction site of the mosque in the village of Dashalti.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev visited the village of Daghdaghan in the Khojaly district.