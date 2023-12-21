Türkiye to restore Karabakh for $3.4 billion

21 Dec. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have concluded a contract for restoration and construction work in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. Value of contract documents signed reaches $3.4 billion. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov during his speech at a forum dedicated to the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

"It is a good fact is that Turkish companies are actively involved in these projects in the liberated territories. To date, the contracts worth $3.4 billion have been signed with them",

Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The Minister noted that from 2021 to 2023, $7 billion was allocated for the revival of the liberated territories.

He also said that the republic created comfortable conditions for the development of investment projects. In particular, an investment company from Azerbaijan is currently negotiating with Turkish enterprises on the restoration of hydroelectric power stations in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.