Dagestani sportsman becomes world's best wrestler

21 Dec. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The wrestler of Dagestan origin, Akhmed Tazhudinov, became the best freestyle wrestler at the end of this season. The title was awarded to him by the sports federation "United World of Wrestling".

The native of Dagestan is 20 years old. In the past year, he won the world championship for the first time and became the discovery of the tournament. Ahmed plays for the national team of Bahrain.

In addition to this, Tazhudinov won the Asian Championship, the Asian Games and also a number of other representative competitions.