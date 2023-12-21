Winter holidays for schoolchildren in Kazakhstan: how long will they last?

21 Dec. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

School holidays in Kazakhstan will begin on Friday, December 29, the Ministry of Education of the Republic said.

The Ministry clarified that the holidays would last until Sunday, January 7, and the children will go to school on Monday, January 8. In total, they will rest for nine days.

During the holidays, children will be able to take part in a variety of activities as part of the Unified Education Program.

It involves scientific classes with the participation of university teachers, discussions on fiction, sports games, and education in the field of legal culture. Special parents' meetings are also planned within the School of Parents.