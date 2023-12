21 Dec. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tragedy has occurred in Prague, the Czech media report the details.

A man, whose identity has not yet been established, started shooting at Charles University. It is clarified that he chose the Department of Philosophy to commit the crime.

The police said that, according to the latest data, the criminal managed to kill several people. The number of wounded is the dozens.

The shooter himself is already dead. It was previously established that he had no accomplices.