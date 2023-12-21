RFU refuses to move to Asia

21 Dec. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The RFU is no longer going to become a member of the Asian Football Confederation. The corresponding decision was made at the meeting of the organization's Executive Committee that took place the day before.

All the meeting participants agreed that there was no point in joining the AFC without guarantees from FIFA, so the organization would continue its efforts to return to UEFA.

Let us remind you that Russia has not participated in tournaments under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA since February last year.