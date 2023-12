22 Dec. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons has left Baku. People are returning to their native village of Zabukh. In total, thirty families or 121 people will arrive in the liberated settlement on Friday.

Previously, they lived in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings in Azerbaijan.

176 families or 688 people currently live in the village. Here they have new apartments with everything they needed.