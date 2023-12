22 Dec. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In North Ossetia, the Georgian Military Road is closed to heavy trucks.

The region's Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the road and the Upper Lars checkpoint have not allowed trucks to pass since 08.50 on December 22, amid worsening weather in Georgia and recommendations from the Georgian border service. Truck traffic is closed until further notice.

This road is the only one connecting the Russian Federation with Georgia and Armenia.