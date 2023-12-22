Israel offers Hamas new conditions

22 Dec. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities offered the Hamas radicals new conditions: the terrorists must release 35 hostages, including the remaining elderly and women. Israel is ready to cease fire for a week in exchange.

"Israel's latest offer to the Palestinian Hamas movement was a one-week pause in the war in exchange for the return of about 35 hostages, including the remaining women and elderly and men with health issues",

CNN channel said.

There is no data yet on how the Hamas leader responded to this proposal. The day before there was information that the hostages would be released only after a complete ceasefire.