President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to the village of Turshsu in the Shusha district, the press service of the Head of state reports.

It is noted that during the trip he visited the Turshsu spring, which is located in this area.

In addition to this, Ilham Aliyev visited the Sakhsi spring.