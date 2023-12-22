Gref announces key rate cut

22 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank will begin to cut the key rate next year, Sberbank CEO expressed confidence. This will happen after the first quarter.

"We still plan for the Central Bank rate to be above 10% at the end of next year. In our opinion, it should begin to decline after the first quarter. Now the rate, of course, is prohibitive",

Herman Gref said.

He further noted that all types of lending have sharply decreased with the current rate of 15%, and difficulties have begun in the mortgage sector. Let us note that the regulator makes decisions on the rate level in accordance with inflation dynamics.