Russian President congratulates Azerbaijani President

23 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming birthday.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. You rightfully command high respect among your fellow citizens and internationally," Vladimir Putin said.

He stressed that under Ilham Aliyev's leadership friendly Azerbaijan has achieved significant success in the economic and social spheres, playing an important role in regional and international affairs.

"It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to strengthening the allied relations between our countries," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian head of state stressed that he will be glad to continue the constructive dialogue and close cooperation.