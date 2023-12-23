Azerbaijani boxers rank first on international tournament medal tally

23 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani boxers have captured 22 medals, including five golds at the Abbas Aghalarov Cup-2023 international tournament held in Baku on December 18-23.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov, Zidan Humbatov, Taghi Nasibov, Mahammadali Gasimzade and Abbasgulu Shadlinski crowned the titles of the tournament.

Mahammadali Ashuraliyev, Mirjalal Miraghayev, Ruslan Gahramanov and Orkhan Aghayev clinched silvers, while Ayaz Taghizade, Sabir Dadashov, Omar Aslanli, Tofig Zairov, Mehrab Abbasov, Huseyn Hajiyev, Aykhan Aliyev, Fuad Babayev, Shamil Najafov, Shahin Dadashov, Rza Novruzov, Kanan Najafov and Hasan Sadigzade grabbed bronze medals of the tournament.

Along with Azerbaijan, the five-day tournament welcomed 97 athletes from the teams of Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia and the Royal club of Lithuania.

With 22 medals, Azerbaijan ranked 1st in the overall medal table, with Kazakhstan finishing as runner-up, followed by Tajikistan.