UNSC passes humanitarian resolution on Gaza

23 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution drafted by Arab nations, which is aimed at making it easier to get humanitarian aid to Gaza.

A total of 13 countries voted for the resolution, while Russia and the U.S. abstained. The document required 9 votes to pass, provided that none of the permanent members of the UN Security Council voted against it.

The 16-point document, drafted by Egypt, the UAE and Palestine, is aimed at facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. The resolution also calls for the immediate release of all hostages.