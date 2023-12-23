Composer Murad Kazhlaev dies

23 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The author of the legendary "Mountain Woman" and the anthem of Dagestan, composer Murad Kazhlaev, passed away. The funeral will take place in Makhachkala.

Composer, People's Artist of the USSR Murad Kazhlaev passed away. A native of Baku died in Makhachkala at the age of 92.

“At the age of 92, our dear maestro, People’s Artist of the USSR, Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation, Honored Artist of the RSFSR, Soviet and Russian composer, conductor, teacher, public figure Murad Magomedovich Kazhlaev passed away.”

- the Head of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic Zarema Butaeva said.

The composer will be buried next to his wife in Makhachkala, in the cemetery located on Tankaev Street.