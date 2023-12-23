Azerbaijan increases investments in Russia

23 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's investments in Russia have increased almost 4 times. Since the beginning of the year, their volume has amounted to more than $33 mln. Earlier, Baku stated that Russia has invested $8 bln in the Azerbaijani economy since 1995.

Azerbaijan has increased investments in the Russian economy since the beginning of this year, the press service of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan reports.

The regulator said that from January to September the volume of direct investment in Russia amounted to $33.3 mln, which is 3.5 times more ($23.8 mln) than last year ($9.5 mln).

Earlier, Azerbaijani Milli Majlis deputy Nizami Safarov recalled that since 1995, Russia has invested $8 bln in the Azerbaijani economy, of which $6 bln is in the non-oil sector.

In addition, he noted that Russia has developed 22 projects for the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, all of them are being considered by the departments of the republic.