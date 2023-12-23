Wind, snowfall leads to closure of Karachay-Cherkessia resorts

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
Due to bad weather, the Dombay and Arkhyz resorts in Karachay-Cherkessia were temporarily closed. According to the regional authorities, the upper belt of the slope of Mount Mussa-Achitara is closed.
"Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Northern Slope cable cars are ceasing operations for today,”
- the Arkhyz administration informs.
In addition, strong winds and snowfall contributed to the temporary closure of the upper zone of the Mussa-Achitara mountain slope, the administration of the Dombay resort informed.
Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic reported a storm warning and avalanche danger in the mountains of Karachay-Cherkessia.