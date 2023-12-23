US stays perpetrator of “greatest” crimes, Iran says

23 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Iran

The Iranian President called the US the main factor of instability in the world. He listed such examples as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other hot spots.

At a Tehran conference on Palestine, Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi named the main factor of instability in the world.

According to the head of state, the United States is the perpetrator of the “greatest” crimes. He emphasized that, despite this, Washington claims to protect freedom and democracy.

Raisi noted that the United States cannot be a guarantor of security in such different parts of the world, recalling the examples of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Afghanistan.