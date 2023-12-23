Russia-Azerbaijan alliance guaranties stability in the Caucasus

23 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday. He noted that the union of Russia and Azerbaijan will ensure stability in the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev sent a congratulatory telegram to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, the press service of the head of state reports.

In his letter, Medvedev emphasized that the Russian-Azerbaijani alliance will ensure stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea.

He also noted that today Azerbaijan is making great achievements in various fields. In addition, he highly appreciated Ilham Aliyev’s efforts to strengthen relations between Moscow and Baku.

“The wisdom of a statesman and rich life experience have earned you well-deserved respect in the republic and far beyond its borders,”

- Dmitry Medvedev wrote.