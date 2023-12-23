Azerbaijan increases volumes of food aid to Russia

23 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A new batch of eggs from Azerbaijan has arrived in Russia. 18 tons of products crossed the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint. The first batch was imported into Russia on December 19.

The press service of Rosselkhoznadzor announced the arrival of the 2nd batch of table eggs from Azerbaijan to Russia.

According to the department, 18 tons of products crossed the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint on the border of the two countries on December 21. In the future, a batch of eggs will be sold in Russia.

Earlier, the first batch of eggs from Azerbaijan arrived in Russia. 36 tons were imported into the country on December 19.

In November 2023, Russia and Azerbaijan decided to open the Russian market for the export of Azerbaijani eggs.