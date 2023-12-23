Dagestan budget reviewed

23 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Changes have been made to the budget of the Republic of Dagestan this year. Income and expenses increased by 3.3 mln rubles due to infusions from Moscow.

During the regular session of the People's Assembly of Dagestan, changes were made to the current republican budget.

According to the RIA Dagestan publication, in 2023, the republic’s income increased by 3.3 bln rubles, it amounted to 181.2 bln rubles.

Expenses also increased by 3.3 bln rubles. The total amount reaches 194 bln rubles.

It is noted that all changes are due to money infusion from the center. At the same time, the current budget deficit is 12.6 bln rubles.