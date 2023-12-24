Leaders of Iran and Egypt discuss situation in Gaza

24 Dec. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Mehr, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip. Both leaders agreed that it is necessary to maintain the unity of the countries of the Islamic world.

In addition to this, the Presidents touched upon bilateral relations. Raisi and al-Sisi are ready to take steps to resolve pressing issues.

It should be added that this is the first telephone conversation between the leaders of Iran and Egypt after el-Sisi's re-election.