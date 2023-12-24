Speakers of Parliaments of Georgia and Armenia discuss economy and situation in region

24 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, December 21, a meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Georgia and Armenia took place in Yerevan. First, Shalva Papuashvili and Alen Simonyan had private talks, and then began negotiations in an expanded format.

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament congratulated his colleague on Georgia's EU candidate status.

He expressed hope that the countries would restore their strategic partnership soon, adding that deepening relations with Tbilisi is strategically important for Yerevan.

In addition to this, the parties talked about cooperation in the economy. In particular, the problems of the Upper Lars checkpoint and measures that would help to solve it were discussed.

Regional security issues were also discussed at the meeting.

For his part, Papuashvili noted with satisfaction the effectiveness of interaction between the parliaments of the two countries.

Commenting on the situation in the region, he stressed that Tbilisi supported the signing of the peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku.