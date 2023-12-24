Putin: Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region and international affairs

24 Dec. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on his birthday. This was stated in a message posted on December 24 on the Kremlin's website.

During the conversation, the Head of the Russian state wished the leader of Azerbaijan continued success in his post and health.

It was noted that the parties had reached a high level of strategic partnership and alliance. They pointed out that relations between the two countries were successfully developing in different areas. In particular, the parties expressed confidence in the further expansion of friendly relations between Moscow and Baku.

The Russian leader also sent a congratulatory telegram to Ilham Aliyev

"You rightfully command high respect among your fellow citizens and internationally. Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan has achieved significant success in the economic and social spheres, playing an important role in regional and international affairs. It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to strengthening the allied relations between our countries",

the text says.