Georgia to sign Middle Corridor agreement next year

25 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said Georgia was the only country having free trade agreements with both Europe and China, which created an opportunity for economic activity, “making the country attractive” in this regard.

According to Davitashvili, the Middle Corridor, a multimodal transport corridor connecting China to Europe through the South Caucasus, was becoming “the most attractive and reliable” transport link between Europe and Asia".

"Georgia, as the critical, most important element of this [Middle] Corridor and one of the leading countries developing this route, is interesting for China [...] and the West”, the minister said.

For the first time, China declared the Middle Corridor as its “first priority” at the country’s “most important international platform” - the Belt and Road Forum in October, Davitashvili emphasised.

He added the Middle Corridor countries would have “an important agreement” at the beginning of 2024, that would define the “specific roles” of the countries in the development of the Corridor.