Barda-Aghdam highway opened

25 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Barda-Aghdam highway on December 24.

The foundation stone for the Barda-Aghdam highway was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021.

Stretching over 44.5 km from the city of Barda, the highway project included the construction of significant infrastructure elements, such as 91.3 meter and 18.2 meter motorway bridges, 66 meter and 43 meter road junctions, and three pedestrian overpasses.

The highway will traverse over 20 residential areas.

Ilham Aliyev also participated in a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the villages of Bash Garvand and Salahli Kangarli in the Aghdam district.

The Bash Garvand village spans a total area of 476 hectares, with plans to construct a total of 1,495 private houses, facilitating the relocation of 6,057 people.

The village of Salahli Kangarli spans an approximate area of 178 hectares, with plans to construct a total of 418 private houses, facilitating the relocation of 1,376 people.