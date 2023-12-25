Armenia calls off boycott of Russia: Pashinyan leaves to meet Putin

25 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Russia on a two-day working visit, the government press service reported.

Pashinyan will attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 25 and an informal CIS summit on December 26. Both events will be held in Saint Petersburg.

As part of the EAEU summit, the results of Russia's chairmanship in 2023 will be summed up. Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the EAEU bodies on January 1, 2024.

Previously, Pashinyan didn't participate in the EAEU and CIS summits held in Bishkek. In addition, the Armenian PM decided to skip the CSTO summit in Minsk.