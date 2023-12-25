Strong winds in Sochi uproot trees, damage roofing of residential houses

25 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gale-force winds in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi have uprooted over 80 trees, as well as damaged roofs of more than ten private houses and apartment buildings, the city administration said.

"Over the past day, 35mm of rain fell in the city, and 45mm of snow fell in the mountain cluster. Gale-force winds uprooted over 80 trees, damaging roofs of over ten private houses and apartment buildings. Communal facilities operate in a routine mode. <...> The main roads have been cleared," the report reads.

According to the administration, winter beaches will remain closed amid a strong storm.

The Sochi airport operates depending on the actual weather. Over the past day, more than 20 flights were diverted to other cities due to a strong wind. Adverse weather is expected to persist until the end of Monday.