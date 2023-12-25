Georgia takes on development of resorts and cities

25 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Government’s Economic Council, led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, discussed the one billion lari, five-year state programme for renovation and development of infrastructure in cities and resorts across the country.

According to the Council,10 locations were selected for renovation in the first stage of the programme, including the cities and towns of Borjomi, Bakuriani, Kutaisi, Tskaltubo, Telavi, Zugdidi, Batumi, Mtskheta, Stepantsminda, Mestia and Kazbegi.

The construction works will begin gradually in nine municipalities, based on the existing development concepts, and a tender will be announced for Georgia’s ski resort Bakuriani.

The officials stressed the new state programme would contribute to the development of the tourism sector and the creation of jobs in the country.