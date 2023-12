25 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The grave of German ex-chancellor Helmut Schmidt has been desecrated in the Hamburg cemetery where he lies buried, police said.

The vandalism was done last week, a day before Schmidt, who died in 2015, would have celebrated his 105th birthday. The perpetrators remain unknown, and the symbols have been cleaned off, according to the police report.

Schmidt served as chancellor between 1974 and 1982.