25 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The euro exchange rate has surpassed 102 rubles today on Moscow Exchange for the first time since October 20, according to trading data.

As of 11:13 a.m. Moscow time (8:13 a.m. GMT) the euro was up by 0.36% at 102.11 rubles.

As of 11:32 a.m. Moscow time (8:32 a.m. GMT) the euro was down by 0.04% at 101.73 rubles.

Meanwhile the dollar was down by 0.01% at 91.98 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.02% at 12.841 rubles.