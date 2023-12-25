Baku hands over latest version of peace treaty to Yerevan

25 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has forwarded a reply to Armenia to its latest proposals on a peace treaty, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with the AzTV state television channel.

"A package of proposals on which we've worked for a month has been forwarded to Armenia," Bayramov said.

He noted that Baku and Yerevan are continuing negotiations, and the parties are likely to have more meetings in 2024.

While Azerbaijan has lately received positive messages from Yerevan, it expects Yerevan to take some tangible steps on a peace treaty, the diplomat said, noting that a peace treaty does not solve 100% of all issues.