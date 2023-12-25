Azerbaijan reducing water losses

25 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to implement a pilot project on treatment and reuse of wastewater discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant into the Caspian Sea.

The decree was signed to expand the use of alternative water sources, reduce water losses, treat and reuse wastewater, as well as attract new technologies to this field.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to ensure the implementation of the pilot project taking into account advanced international practice, to take necessary measures, and to resolve other issues arising from the decree.