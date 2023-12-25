Iran: U.S. recognizes impossibility of imposing its will globally

25 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Unites States admits that a world order based on unilateralism is on the decline and that they no loner will be able to impose their will on the world anymore, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said.

According to the diplomat, under the current circumstances that several actors are playing a role in the international arena, the U.S. is unable to impose an order based on its own interests on the world.

“We believe that an order that lays claim to multilateralism can be a logical and correct alternative to the US-imposed order,” Ali Bagheri Kani said.

He stressed that such an order would be able to meet the interests of independent nations and bring peace and stability to the world.

The senior Iranian diplomat added that the U.S. support for Israel’s crimes in Palestine is a manifestation of the Americans’ failure to impose their order on the international community.

"The U.S. would never be able to achieve its objectives in case of the continuation of the ongoing situation in the region," Ali Bagheri Kani said.

The diplomat noted that the people of the world have clearly shown that they are not willing to give up their rights at all and accept the order imposed by the Americans even at the cost of losing their lives and their families.