Iran and EAEU sign free trade agreement

25 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union have concluded a full-scale free trade agreement with Iran. It will replace the interim agreement that has been in force since October 2019.

The signing ceremony took place as part of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg. The head of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi signed the document.

The document was also signed by representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

It should be added that an interim agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between the parties was signed in May 2018, but came into force on October 27, 2019.