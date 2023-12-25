Pope prays for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

25 Dec. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Francis prayed for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He spoke about this in his address "To the City and to the World".

According to him, it is important for Baku and Yerevan to move closer to a stable peace, especially through the implementation of humanitarian programs.

In addition to this, the pontiff appealed to believers to say "yes" to peace and "no" to wars.

At the same time, he emphasized that it was more difficult to achieve peace when the production and sale of arms were on the rise.