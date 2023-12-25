Kahramanmaraş hit by earthquake again

25 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new earthquake of magnitude 3.5 has been registered this evening in southeastern Türkiye in the province of Kahramanmaraş, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported on social networks.

The strongest tremors, which occurred at 16:37, were felt in the Göksun area, RIA Novosti reports.

The hypocenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 11.46 km, AFAD added.

The Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş is periodically shaken by quite powerful tremors. Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported that on February 6, Türkiye experienced a record natural disaster of the 21st century and one of the three largest in the last 100 years. Two powerful earthquakes with a 7.7-magnitude took the lives of over 30 thousand people and destroyed 10 provinces. The province of Kahramanmaraş was the most affected by the disaster.