Azerbaijani eggs in Russia: third batch been imported

25 Dec. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Supplies of Azerbaijani eggs to Russia continue, Rosselkhoznadzor said.

The department explained that the third batch was imported to Russia through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint. This time, 18 tons (or 306 thousand eggs) arrived in the Russian Federation. They will be sold in the Russian Federation.

Let us remind you that the first batch of chicken eggs from Azerbaijan was delivered on December 19. Its volume was twice that of yesterday's supply. A day later, another 306 thousand eggs were imported.

Earlier it became known that due to the difficult situation on the chicken egg market, the Russian authorities allowed the import of this product from Azerbaijan and Türkiye. At the same time, the corresponding fees were eliminated.