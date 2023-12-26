Houthi rebels threaten to intensify Red Sea attacks

26 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened to intensify their attacks against ships in the Red Sea, the Houthi defence chief said.

“Our strategic weapons and their ranges reach far beyond what the enemies expect, and there are no red lines for us,” Muhammad Al Atfi said.

He threatened to transform the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and Bab Al Mandeb into a curse, The National reported.

“We are saving more painful actions for the future,” Al Atfi warned.

The Red Sea attacks on shipping have prompted major companies to reroute their cargo vessels around the southern tip of Africa, despite the higher fuel costs of much longer voyages.