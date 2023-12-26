Netanyahu: it will be long fight

26 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip is not yet close to completion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the Likud parliamentary faction meeting.

"We do not stop, we continue to fight, and, in the upcoming days, we will deepen our hostilities. It will be a long fight, and it is not yet close to completion," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM named three conditions for ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip: the destruction of Hamas, disarmament of the enclave and deradicalization of the society.

According to him, the U.S., the UK, France, Germany and other countries support Israel's intention to destroy the Hamas movement.