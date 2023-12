26 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg for a working visit to attend an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport, Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and other officials.