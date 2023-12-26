Iranian President plans to visit Turkey

26 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to visit Turkey soon, marking the eighth meeting of the high-level cooperation council between the two nations.

While Fidan did not provide the exact date of Raisi's visit during his address at the parliament's budget talks on December 21, he emphasized the strategic significance of Turkey's relations with Iran, Tasnim reported.

Fidan reminisced about the inaugural foreign ministerial-level meeting of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform held in Tehran on October 23, which brought together Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran. He disclosed that the subsequent meeting of this platform will take place in Turkey in 2024.