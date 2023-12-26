General Prosecutors of Azerbaijan and Iran hold online meeting

26 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An extended meeting between General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and General Prosecutor of Iran Mohammad Kazem Movahedi Azad was held in video format, the press service of Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office said.

The meeting covered the conduct of court proceedings in the criminal case of the January terrorist attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran, as well as the acceleration of the final decision and legal cooperation mechanisms.

In addition, during the meeting, the prosecutor's offices of the two countries exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the field of legal cooperation.