Large arms depot discovered in Karabakh

26 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

One more facility of civilian purpose, used by Armenians as an arms depot, has been revealed in the Karabakh economic region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"During the inspection of a civilian facility once used by Armenians in Ortakend settlement in Karabakh region, a significant number of various types of mines, homemade explosive devices, and a large amount of other ammunition were found," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the mines and improvised explosive devices were taken away by Azerbaijani army engineers and sapper units.