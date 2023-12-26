РУС ENG

Large arms depot discovered in Karabakh

the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

One more facility of civilian purpose, used by Armenians as an arms depot, has been revealed in the Karabakh economic region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"During the inspection of a civilian facility once used by Armenians in Ortakend settlement in Karabakh region, a significant number of various types of mines, homemade explosive devices, and a large amount of other ammunition were found," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the mines and improvised explosive devices were taken away by Azerbaijani army engineers and sapper units.

