Tokayev proposes Russia-Kazakhstan-Iran fiber-optic communication line

26 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that a fiber-optic communication line be laid between Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

"I propose that a fiber-optic communication line along the Russia-Kazakhstan-Iran route be considered to connect to existing international lines running along the coast of the Indian Ocean," Tokayev said.

Addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, the Kazakh leader noted that this will not only create an alternative route for transit traffic in the Eurasian space, but also significantly strengthen the position of our Union in data logistics at the global level.