Georgia to continue strengthening its role in world's shaping

26 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of Georgian Foreign Ministry Ilya Darchiashvili said that Georgia would continue the development of cooperation with its neighbours to strengthen its role in shaping the world.

"This year has been no less successful in terms of further development of cooperation with our neighbouring countries, and the growing role of Georgia in helping to build peace and sustainable development should be also emphasized",

Ilia Darchiashvili said.

The Minister noted that his country would also continue cooperating not only with strategic partners to protect its own interests, but also with friendly states.

He also emphasized that in the past year, cooperation with a number of European institutions had a positive impact on the decision of the European Commission and the European Council to grant Georgia the status of a candidate country.