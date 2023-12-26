Aliyev invites Lukashenko to Azerbaijan

26 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg. The meeting took place within the framework of the informal forum of CIS Heads of state.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani leader invited the President of Belarus to visit Azerbaijan. The last time Lukashenko came to the republic on a business visit in 2016.

In addition to this, both sides noted the development of bilateral relations in many areas and emphasized the need to continue work in this direction.

It was also noted that the summit meetings strengthen relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

Today a meeting of leaders of the CIS countries is taking place in St. Petersburg. Vladimir Putin traditionally gathered the Heads of friendly countries on the eve of the New Year.

The meeting began with a visit to museums. It will end in an informal setting at the Konstantinovsky Palace.